Christian Eriksen opens up about disappointing Inter Milan move and eyes January window

Christian Eriksen has opened about his recent transfer from Tottenham Hotspur to Serie A side Inter Milan as he admits that the move has not worked out as well had he had hoped.

Eriksen, 28, left Tottenham Hotspur in January earlier this year after refusing to sign a new deal with the London club.

In a desperate attempt to recoup some funds for their star-midfielder, Daniel Levy was forced into letting Eriksen depart during the January transfer window.

Inter Milan coughed up £24.3m (TransferMarkt) for the Dane’s services, but the transfer has not worked out for either party with the former Tottenham Hotspur man now openly eyeing a move away from his new side less than 12-months after joining.

Eriksen has only featured in three matches so far this season under Antonio Conte and has failed to register a single goal or assist.

The elite midfielder’s form is in stark contrast to the form he was in during his Premier League days.

Speaking live on TV2, when asked about his transfer and his future, as quoted by Evening Standard, the 28-year-old said: “This isn’t what I dreamed of.

“All players want to play as much as possible, but the coach decides who gets to go on the pitch.

“It is a strange situation, as the fans want to see me playing more and so would I, but the coach has different ideas and as a player I have to respect that.”

