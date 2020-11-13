Cristiano Ronaldo makes decision on Manchester United return as speculation intensifies

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has made a definitive decision on a potential return to Manchester United, according to Spanish publication AS.

It has emerged from virtually nowhere, but talk of Ronaldo’s potential return to Old Trafford has been filtering through the grapevine over the past few days.

FOX America reporter Christian Martin reported that Man United were keen on making the deal happen, with Juventus open to the idea of parting ways with the 35-year-old.

ULTIMO MOMENTO: nuestras fuentes en Manchester y en Oporto nos confirman que Manchester United tentó a Cristiano Ronaldo con un regreso al club para la próxima temporada. El portugués lo analiza. Juventus lo negociaria si él lo pide. pic.twitter.com/NDTVkAYCcF — Christian Martin (@askomartin) November 10, 2020

This came soon after SPORT reported that the unfavourable financial climate caused by the coronavirus pandemic could leave Juventus with no choice but to cash-in.

Naturally, the prospect of Ronaldo returning will have been an exciting prospect for anyone with any affiliation to Manchester United.

However, AS have moved to dismiss all of the aforementioned claims.

Their report states that Ronaldo has no interest in leaving Juventus and intends on fulfilling his contract, which is not due to expire until the summer of 2022.

AS also explicitly detail that the Portugal legend does not want to return to Man United. It’s claimed that he feels his Old Trafford chapter was closed a long time ago.

With such polarising information coming out, it’s hard to decipher what’s reputable and what’s not, but regardless, we wouldn’t start printing ‘Ronaldo 7’ on your shirts just yet, Reds…