True details emerge of Neymar’s wasted long-haul trip to Sao Paulo in midst of pandemic

As reported by Globo Esporte, Neymar was cut from the Brazil squad after it was discovered he was not fit enough to feature in either of their fixtures.

The true extent of the needless journey he made to the other side of the planet has now been revealed by Mail Sport.

Neymar is sent back to Paris by Brazil after they realise he’s unfit to play…following a 23-hour, 11,500-mile journey https://t.co/E8c3KlBIhz — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) November 13, 2020

Globo Esporte note that Neymar, who has had his fair share of injury woes over the past 18 months, is still suffering from damage done to the adductor in his left leg while playing for PSG.

Brazil will have been aware of the injury when they made the decision to call him up, but you have to think they would have expected him to be fit to feature before making the decision to fly him across the world while injured.

Mail Sport report that Neymar travelled in total 11,500 miles, a journey that took him a combined 23 hours, during an international pandemic, after it became clear that he couldn’t play.

What a waste of time, and an unnecessary risk to his well-being, that has proven to be. He must be absolutely furious.