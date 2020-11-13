Egyptian FA confirms that Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has tested positive for Covid-19

The international break has only just started but we’ve already seen multiple cases of players testing positive for Covid-19, so it’s going to have a knock-on effect depending on how close they are to their teammates.

It was widely thought that the amount of international fixtures during a global pandemic was madness, and it’s hard to see it as anything other than greed from some of the authorities.

There were some crucial qualifiers that had to be played in a timely manner so you can forgive that, but nobody actually cares about things like the UEFA Nations League.

There are some qualifiers going on in Africa for the upcoming AFCON which has already been delayed, but it looks like there’s some bad news for Liverpool coming out of the Egypt camp.

Interestingly the tweet confirming the news has since been deleted by the Egyptian FA, but The BBC and Sky Sports are reporting the news so it’s not clear what’s happened there.

The #LFC forward is not suffering from any symptoms, while other members of the Egypt team were negative. — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 13, 2020

The positive news is that Salah seems to be feeling okay and he’s not showing any symptoms, while his teammates are currently testing negative so it doesn’t look like it’s spread so far.

It does mean he’ll need to isolate so that’s a blow for Egypt and potentially Liverpool depending on the length of the isolation period, and it further demonstrates that the current international breaks are probably not a good idea.