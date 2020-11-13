As football fixtures go, there aren’t too many international games more fervently supported than an England v Scotland match up.

After the Scots won a penalty shoot-out against Serbia to book their place at a major championship for the first time in 22 years, thoughts immediately turned to a fixture scheduled for June 18, 2021, when Steve Clarke’s side will be due at Wembley to face the Three Lions.

The delayed Euro 2020 match will be played at Wembley, and Gareth Southgate is desperate for there to be a full house of supporters to witness it.

“Let’s hope we will have a full house, that would be a super occasion,” he said after England’s 3-0 win over the Republic of Ireland on Thursday night, cited by the Evening Standard.

“That would give, in what is a difficult time for everybody, something to look forward to. Let’s hope we have got full crowds back in the stadium for that.

“I would like to congratulate Steve Clarke, he is a super guy and I am really pleased for him. For Scotland, it has been a long time for them.

“They have done really well. They have got a lot of young players coming through, they are a team who are improving very quickly.”

The date of the match will be the 25th anniversary of when England demolished the Netherlands at Wembley in Euro 96, coincidentally a tournament where England also faced the Scots in a game that is most remembered for Paul Gascoigne’s magnificent goal