Huge news for Barcelona as Neymar makes a decision over his PSG future

There were probably a few months after Neymar moved to PSG where his status was settled, but it feels like he’s constantly been at the centre of transfer speculation ever since.

The return to Barcelona has always been the big rumour and it would make a lot of sense because he’s more than good enough to become the talisman once Lionel Messi moves on.

The big problem was always going to be finding a way to finance the deal, but the latest reports from Spain suggest that Neymar is desperate for that return to happen:

? "Neymar ha tomado la decisión de irse de París" ? El brasileño sigue con la idea de volver a vestir la camiseta azulgrana y tiene una estrategia a seguir para desvincularse del club parisino ? Nos lo cuenta @joaquimpiera pic.twitter.com/NzFYAfhyMI — Diario SPORT (@sport) November 13, 2020

They state that he’s made the decision to leave PSG so that will ruin any chances of a new contract being signed, while it’s also believed that he wants to return to Barca so this is part of his strategy to make that happen.

It’s still impossible to see a situation where Barcelona can afford to pay the transfer fee and the Brazilian’s wages at this point, so it will probably result in a lot of rumours about swap deals in the next few weeks.

Ousmane Dembele, Coutinho and Antoine Griezmann are all logical swap candidates, but they wouldn’t represent an improvement for PSG if they do lose Neymar.