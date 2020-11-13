The fanfare that surrounded Donny van de Beek’s move from Ajax to Man United suggested that the Red Devils were hugely excited by what the young Dutchman would bring to their ranks.

Unfortunately for both parties, he has yet to really make his mark at the Premier League club and has mainly been restricted to Champions League appearances, having not yet started any matches in the English top flight.

That has infuriated his countryman, Rafael van der Vaart.

“Wait? Patience? Would you like it if you are stuck on the bench?,” the Dutch legend said to NOS, cited by the Daily Express.

“The players in front of you can’t even kick a marble and he (Solskjaer) still does not put you in the team.

“I would not be happy. I would certainly not be enjoying my football there.

“Look at the player Donny is and how he performs at international level. I would not have it.”

The issue appears to be that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a plethora of midfielders at his disposal at present, and he can’t seem to find a system that van de Beek fits into.

If he doesn’t start getting any significant game time soon, then confidence could well be a problem too.

After being the main man for Ajax, a bench role at Old Trafford is arguably not what van de Beek signed up to when putting pen to paper.

It’s just another problem for the Norwegian to navigate.