Liverpool star’s indispensability summed up by incredible WhoScored possession statistic

WhoScored have shared a quite incredible Jordan Henderson stat which proves just how crucial his influence is to Liverpool.

Henderson achieved last season what Steven Gerrard failed to do in an entire career at Liverpool – win the Premier League.

The Geordie got his hands on the Premier League crown after run-away winners Liverpool finally sealed victory after the COVID restart.

The Reds will be looking to retain their crown this term, with Henderson at the forefront of those efforts – and leading by example.

This stat shared by WhoScored on Twitter shows just what an excellent standard Henderson sets for his Liverpool teammates.

? Jordan Henderson has not been dispossessed of possession once in the Premier League this season (472 minutes) ? Liverpool’s captain is in control pic.twitter.com/cYILH6cf5J — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) November 12, 2020

Midfield players being wasteful in possession can both derail attacks and prompt opposition counterattacks. Henderson is doing neither.

Instead, he’s keeping Liverpool ticking over, being tidy and measured with the ball at his feet, exactly what you want from your midfield general.

His progression into one of the best midfielders in the country under Jurgen Klopp has been quite something.