The pressure of playing in an underperforming Man United side must be immense at present.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs all of his playing staff to be giving 100% in each and every training session and match, and that’s clearly been far from the case with some players.

One of those who has been struggling is centre-back, Victor Lindelof, however, the defender has a valid reason for his drop off in form.

“The back feels okay,” he told Fotbollskanalen, cited by the Daily Mirror.

“I’ve been having problems for a few weeks. I’ve struggled through the matches there’s been.

“It’s nice that I got a few days off now where there has only been treatment and I really tried to rest.”

Lindelof’s admittance of playing whilst injured perhaps brings United’s poor transfer window into even sharper focus.

The central defensive position was crying out for some new blood, but instead, the United board dillied and dallied and ended up buying a handful of players on deadline day.

Some of those seemed to be signings to appease the fans rather than being someone who was needed.

Whether the international break has done anything to help Lindelof will only be seen once the Red Devils are back in Premier League action, and given the issues that are still plaguing the side, Solskjaer would do well to bring in another centre-half in the January window.