Joe Gomez delivers a message of thanks to the Liverpool fans in an optimistic injury update

It’s horrible to see that Liverpool players putting out a message of thanks to the fans after a serious injury has become a common sight this season, but it’s all the players can really do when injuries strike.

Liverpool were already trying to bounce back from the dreadful news about Virgil van Dijk in recent games, and now they look set to be without Joe Gomez for a lengthy period after he was injured on international duty with England.

It’s still not completely clear how long he’s going to be out for, but at least he’s trying to remain positive after he issues a message of thanks to the fans for their messages this evening:

One of the main worries surrounding an injured player will always be their mental state, so it’s good to see that he’s sounding positive and will still be part of the team as he recovers.

It’s a fairly horrible thought but there’s probably some positives in the sense that he and van Dijk will be going through similar emotions and challenges, so at least they will have each other to rely on during the journey back to full fitness.