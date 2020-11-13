Once again the English Football Association find themselves in turmoil, this time because of a number of controversial remarks made by former chief, Greg Clarke, who tendered his resignation from the position following an appearance before a parliamentary committee.

The organisation always seems to take one step forward and two back, and appears to be out of touch with many who work in the modern game.

To that end, a progressive appointment is needed, and Sky Sports report that 53-year-old QPR director of football, Les Ferdinand, had been mentioned as a possible candidate.

As one of very few black executives in the English game, such an appointment would surely have been welcomed, however, Ferdinand is committed to his role at Queens Park Rangers.

Sky Sports mention that Paul Elliott, the current chairman of the FA’s inclusion advisory board may well be sounded out, alongside the head of the women’s game, Baroness Sue Campbell.

Whomever succeeds Clarke certainly has the biggest of jobs on their hands.