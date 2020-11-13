Liverpool draw up four-man January shortlist of potential defensive transfer targets

The Athletic believe that Liverpool have written up a four-man shortlist of potential defensive targets in wake of Joe Gomez’s long-term injury.

With both Gomez and Virgil Van Dijk set to miss the majority of what remains of the 2020/21 campaign, and Joel Matip certainly not able to be relied on with his own recurring injury problems, Jurgen Klopp needs to look to the transfer market in January.

The decision not to replace Dejan Lovren was always going to be a risky one from Klopp, and it’s worked against him, but the opening of the transfer window in the winter provides an opportunity for him to put things right.

As per The Athletic, four players are under consideration by the Reds, who will almost certainly bring in some form of defensive reinforcement in January in wake of their major injury crisis at the back.

It’s claimed that RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano, Brighton’s Ben White, Schalke’s Ozan Kabak and Torino’s Bremer have all been identified as potential transfer targets by the Premier League champions.

Pulling off transfers in January is always tricky, especially without breaking the bank. It remains to be seen which of those players will be realistically obtainable when the window opens in less than two months time.