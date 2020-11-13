Liverpool defender hails Premier League rival as ‘the best passer I’ve ever played against’

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne’s praises have been sung by Premier League rival Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Man City and Liverpool have been going head-to-head for the Premier League crown for several years now. Though there is not a great deal of history or tradition associated with the fixture, it has all the makings of a modern day rivalry.

The two sides are blessed with two of the best managers on the planet in the shape of Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp, as well as playing host to some of the finest talent on offer. Kevin De Bruyne and Trent Alexander-Arnold are no exception to that.

There appears to be a great deal of respect between the pair, too, at least there certainly is from Trent’s side. The Liverpool full-back is quoted by Goal waxing lyrical about the quality of Man City’s brilliant Belgian:

“He is the best passer I’ve ever played against. When you’re in and amongst it, it’s rare that you still have those ‘wow’ moments, where you’re taken aback by what you see. When you’re playing every day and training with those sort of players, you almost get accustomed to seeing it.”

“But De Bruyne is still the one who gives me those moments, where I’m watching one of his games and he’ll produce a pass where I’m just like ‘wow!'”

De Bruyne is one of the best in the Premier League and has been for some time now. It’s impossible not to recognise the supreme quality that he has in his locker, even if you’re Liverpool through and through like Trent is!