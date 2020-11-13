One of the biggest issues that Real Madrid face this season comes in the form of what to do about their captain, Sergio Ramos.

The Los Blancos talisman is looking to extend his current contract one last time, but as of this moment, both player and club are a long way from an acceptable agreement.

Florentino Perez needs to come up with something before January as, by then, his captain will be in the last six months of his current deal and free to negotiate with other clubs.

Spanish TV programme El Chiringuito, cited by Sport note that one of those is Paris Saint-Germain, who are prepared to offer a ‘blank check’ to the centre-back, who they would sign on a free transfer next summer.

Real are clearly considering the possibility that Ramos will leave as according to Sport, Man City’s Eric Garcia is being considered along with Pau Torres.

David Alaba is another name mentioned in dispatches, but his financial demands – akin to Ramos’ – are believed to be too expensive.