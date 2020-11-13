New date set for Premier League clash between Liverpool and Leicester City in November

We haven’t seen many changes to the schedule so far this season, but a few are starting to filter through.

It’s not completely clear for the reasons behind this, but Liverpool’s website has confirmed that their upcoming clash with Leicester City has been moved.

It was set for a 3 o’clock kick off on Saturday the 21st of November, but will now take place the day after with an evening kick-off time of 19:15 instead.

It’s also suggested that the game will now be shown live on Sky Sports, so it’s very possible that this was seen as a fixture that should be shown on TV and that’s why the move has happened.

It won’t make so much difference just now when fans are unable to attend games anyway, but there are a few suggestions online that his could benefit Liverpool.

It’s still very early days in this story after Mohamed Salah was diagnosed with Covid-19 on international duty, so the conspiracy theorists will be out in force if the extra day allows him to take part.