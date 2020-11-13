Neymar forced to drop out of Brazil squad as injury issues continue to cause disruption

Neymar has been forced to drop out of the Brazil squad after not recovering from a muscle injury in time to feature, according to Globo Esporte.

The PSG winger, though undoubtedly one of the best talents the football world boasts, has had his fair share of injury problems over recent seasons.

As Globo Esporte report, the latest has been a problem with his adductor muscle in his left leg.

While Neymar did travel to join up with the Brazilian national team, who face Venezuela and Uruguay over the current international break, he hasn’t lasted long.

Globo Esporte report that Neymar has been dismissed from the Brazilian training camp after it became clear he wouldn’t be ready to face Uruguay next Tuesday.

As a result, it’s needless keeping him around and he may as well return to Paris to continue his recovery.

It seems as though it’s been a rather pointless exercise for all involved. Nonetheless, get well soon, Neymar.