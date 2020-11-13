“Nothing was close” – Premier League star admits that he was never close to joining Man United this summer

It was clear in the summer that Man United wanted to add to their frontline, but it always felt like Edinson Cavani was a last minute panic move after missing out on their main targets.

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez was regularly linked with a move to Old Trafford and it’s a signing that would’ve made sense for United. He’s an experienced striker who has been prolific in the Premier League, while he would also bring an intensity to the pressing game that’s missing just now.

Obviously those rumours went nowhere and he remained at Wolves, but it doesn’t sound like the transfer was ever close to happening.

He was recently quoted by Goal after discussing the rumours, and this makes it pretty clear:

“One day I woke up and uventus wanted me, another Manchester United and what I know is that there were approaches made. But an agreement was never reached and nothing was close. I’m very happy at Wolves.

“The truth is I am very happy in Wolverhampton. It’s never wrong to be in a place where you are well but they know that I am not satisfied [with my form], I always look for more.

“It (a move) did not happen this time. If it happens at some point then it will have to be what is best for me, for Wolves and the team that I join. But I am very happy at Wolves and being considered a very important player.”

It could be an interesting one to watch because he’ll turn 30 at the end of this season, so he might have a feeling that it would become a now or never situation if he wanted to make a huge move.

The reality is that he’s perfectly suited to Wolves and they build a lot of their attacking game around his qualities, so there’s no guarantee that it would work out for him if he does go.

It’s nice to hear a player just being satisfied with what they have and being happy to play a huge role a their current club, but it still won’t be a surprise if the rumours spring up again in January.