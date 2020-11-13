Mesut Ozil wades into Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang vs Toni Kroos celebration Twitter drama

Mesut Ozil has backed Arsenal teammate Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang over international counterpart Toni Kroos as he wades into the Twitter beef.

In case you missed it, Kroos and Aubameyang, an unusual combination to be exchanging words on social media, it has to be said, have been locked in a back-and-forth over the Arsenal striker’s eccentric goal celebrations.

THIS Toni Kroos has 3 Kids? https://t.co/7OTx9KS0pj — Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos) November 12, 2020

It comes after, as reported by Sky Sports, Kroos branded Aubameyang’s decision to celebrate with masks (Black Panther, Spiderman, etc) ‘nonsense’, claiming that he was not a good role model.

Not that Aubameyang seems to care a great deal, it has to be said, even if he has bitten back at the Real Madrid midfielder.

Send @ToniKroos congratulations for his 3 Kids cordially your Batman and Robin https://t.co/JUOYPhuC0X — Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) November 12, 2020

Regardless of whether Aubameyang and his celebrations are your cup of tea, you have to think most would agree Kroos just needs to lighten up a little bit.

His former international teammate, Mesut Ozil, certainly does. He took to Twitter himself to wade into the debate and take sides with Aubameyang.

This is a perfect example of why international breaks are a detriment to the game.

The return of club football cannot come soon enough, so we can put all this teenage social media nonsense behind us and focus on what really matters.