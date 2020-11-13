Menu

Photo: Was Gareth Bale watching the Masters whilst on duty with Wales

International Football
Posted by

Away from the rigours of Premier League duty, Gareth Bale joined up with his Welsh team-mates for the international break.

The first of their assignments was a fixture against the USA, a game which the Tottenham man began on the bench.

Given how many domestic matches he’s already had to play since coming back from injury, keeping him in reserve wouldn’t normally have raised any eyebrows.

However, TV cameras caught him looking at a laptoph, and speculation was rife that he was watching the Masters golf tournament.

  1. Clement Solomon Bako says:
    November 13, 2020 at 10:52 am

    It’s a normal thing with him.

