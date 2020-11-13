Police arrest Premier League player on Wednesday on suspicion of rape and false imprisonment

A Premier League footballer, who has not been named, has been arrested on suspicion of rape and false imprisonment, the Daily Mail have been informed.

The report claims that the police provided the Daily Mail with a statement, which detailed the arrest and the alleged crime which led to it.

As per the Daily Mail, the unnamed Premier League player was arrested at his home, where the alleged crime is reported to have taken place, before being released while investigations continue.

While the Daily Mail do note that they know the identity of the player who was arrested on suspicion of rape and false imprisonment, they are unable to reveal his name to the public for legal reasons.

While we wish not to turn such serious allegations into a game of Cluedo, with the Daily Mail reporting that the arrest happened at his home on Wednesday, you can make the assumption that it is not a player currently on international duty who allegedly committed the crime.

We await further details.