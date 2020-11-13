Premier League monthly awards: Mixed news for Spurs on Player and Goal of the Month – Well deserved recognition for Wolves

The international break will take some of the attention away from the Premier League for a short time, but unless you’re Scottish then it’s really just a couple of weeks waiting for the real football to return.

The Premier League have just announced their monthly awards for October, and Son Heung-Min takes the headline award after four goals and two assists in the month:

He’s managed to establish himself as a genuine superstar at Spurs despite the presence of Harry Kane and the arrival of Gareth Bale, and the 6-1 demolition of Man United is the clear highlight of October for he and the team.

It wasn’t total glory for Spurs as they did throw a three goal lead away against West Ham, and the incredible strike from Manuel Lanzini to level the game has taken the Goal of the Month award:

A sensational finish that meant so much for @WestHam ?? The October @budfootball Goal of the Month goes to @manulanzini#PLAwards pic.twitter.com/NwwjN3pmup — Premier League (@premierleague) November 13, 2020

It was a truly phenomenal strike in it’s own right, but the general circumstances around it just made the goal extra special. 99/100 that goes flying over the bar and his teammates and manager berate him for wasting the last chance of the game, but it was perfection on this occasion and will be up there with the Goal of the Season contenders.

Who knows if the supposed curse of the Manager of the Month still exists, but it may have struck Wolves after they lost to Leicester last week:

Santo continues to deserve praise for his positive results that he gets on the pitch, with October delivering wins over Palace, Leeds and Fulham, while they remained unbeaten in the month with a draw against Newcastle in the other fixture.

Wolves are a great watch from a neutral point of view because they are full of pace and unpredictability, so it will be interesting to see just how far this team can go.