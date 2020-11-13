PSG will give Real Madrid star whatever he wants to move to France next summer

It’s clear that PSG will stop at nothing in their quest to win the Champions League, but it still looks like they are going for a Galactico approach instead of trying to build a cohesive team unit.

Any team that has Neymar and Mbappe is always going to walk Ligue 1, but they are still trying to find a way to get the defence and midfield right to ensure they can dominate any game in Europe.

The latest target appears to be Real Madrid talisman Sergio Ramos, and the latest reports from Spain are suggesting that they will offer him whatever he wants to make the move to Paris next summer:

????¡UFFFFF! @10JoseAlvarez: "El PSG está dispuesto a darle un CHEQUE en BLANCO a Sergio RAMOS". #ChiringuitoRamos pic.twitter.com/SLO2hm2Qls — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) November 13, 2020

It’s a tough one to figure out because Ramos is clearly still an elite defender and he’s the absolute driving force of the Real team, but he will also be 35 next summer so natural decline and injuries will catch up with him eventually.

He would improve the team and his experience could be crucial in the vital moments, but you can’t definitely say that he would be the difference between winning the Champions League and missing out.

This could also be part of the plan from the Ramos camp to get Real to hurry up and give him a new contract, but this could be interesting from January if they don’t and he’s allowed to negotiate with other clubs.