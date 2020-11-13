Real Madrid join Arsenal in transfer battle to sign highly-rated RB Salzburg midfielder

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing RB Salzburg midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, who has been linked with Arsenal.

This information comes from AS, who believe that Szoboszlai has landed himself on the radar of Los Blancos, who in recent seasons have made a habit of signing as much of Europe’s best young talent as possible.

The Mirror have also previously claimed that Arsenal are keen on signing the Hungarian, with Mikel Arteta in the process of building his ideal Gunners starting XI piece by piece.

AS’ report claims that AC Milan and RB Leipzig have also previously sniffed around the 20-year-old, but you have to think that all of the clubs mentioned would struggle to match the pull-power of Real Madrid.

That could prove to be bad news for Arsenal, who after three losses in four matches, are seeing the cracks begin to show. Although, nobody expected them to pull off the Thomas Partey deal – and they did it!