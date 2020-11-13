Report details what Barcelona will need to do to finance two key signings in January

Barcelona are in a pretty horrible spot just now when you look at their financial situation and the make up of the squad, so they can’t simply go out and sign who they want to improve things.

They have too many high earners who cost a lot of money and aren’t contributing, while there’s also an almighty drop off in standard between the regular starters and the fringe players.

Their financial issues mean they will need to find some cheap players in the transfer market, so Eric Garcia and Memphis Depay do make sense when you consider they are about to enter the last six months of their deal.

A report from Mundo Deportivo has indicated that signing the duo is still the main aim for Ronald Koeman in January, but it can only happen if they manage to shift some of the fringe players.

The most likely trio to move on would be Junior Firpo, Carles Alena and Martin Braithwaite, but the main issue is that they haven’t done much to impress in the past few months, so they won’t exactly be inundated with huge offers for any of them.

Ousmane Dembele could also come into the equation but Koeman doesn’t want him to leave. They do point out that his contract is up in 2022 and they have no intention of letting him go into his final year, but a renewal doesn’t appear to be close just now.

It doesn’t look like there would be any issues in signing Garcia and Depay if the finances become available, but every team will know they have Barca over a barrel in any transfer talks so it’s hard to see them selling anyone for big money.

The plan for January is pretty clear, but they will be heavily reliant on other moves happening first.