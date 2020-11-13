Southampton star details the two Man United threats they will need to stop later this month

It’s almost impossible to predict what Man United are going to do just now, because they’ve developed a worrying habit of dropping some horrible performances when they appear to be on a good run of form, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer always seems to get a result when his job is on the line.

Their trip to Southampton later in the month could be an interesting one, because Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men have had a fine start to the season and a lot of people will expect them to win the game.

Recent history suggests this is actually the type of game where Solskjaer will get his tactics right and a narrow victory will follow, but you can never be sure with this team.

Our friends at Stretty News recently caught up with Southampton star Ryan Bertrand to get his views on the upcoming clash, and it’s clear that they have two players that they want to keep quiet:

“They have many great individuals, [Marcus] Rashford, [Bruno] Fernandes seem to be their top performers so far”

United aren’t quite in the territory of being a one man team, but there is a developing feeling that if you can find a way to stop Bruno Fernandes then you stop Man United.

Rashford will probably be crucial in this game due to his pace, especially if Southampton look to press high and take chances in the game as we’ve seen so far this season.

The Saints have a tough trip to Wolves before they face United so these games should tell us if they can be taken seriously as challengers for a European spot this season.