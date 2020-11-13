Report names the two Liverpool midfielders being considered as centre-back stopgaps

The Athletic have named two Liverpool midfielders who could end up at centre-back following Joe Gomez’s knee injury on international duty.

As the report notes, Gomez was forced to go under the knife to repair the damage done to his knee, which was sustained during England training under the contact of nobody.

Gomez will join teammate Virgil Van Dijk in his efforts to recover from his own long-term knee injury, while midfielder-cum-centre-back Fabinho has injury troubles of his own.

As a result, Jurgen Klopp could be forced to experiment in order to avoid a fully-blown crisis in defence, and The Athletic believe that he has identified two midfielders who could now be used at centre-back.

The report claims that both Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum are being considered as possible options in that role, which would have been completely unthinkable at the start of the season.

The Premier League champions could be left with no choice but to use one or both midfielders, who have zero defensive experience, in their back-line over the coming weeks.

What a nightmare for the Reds!