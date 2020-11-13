“Time for some clarity and closure” – Son of popular Arsenal mascot Gunnarsaurus thanks fans for support and criticises club for lack of class

It was sadly expected that jobs would be lost in almost every industry due to the economic impacts of Covid-19, but nobody thought that Gunnarsaurus would come under threat.

The long serving Arsenal mascot has been popular with the fanbase for a long long time, so there was plenty of outrage when the club decided to let him go due to cost cutting measures.

It was never lost on anybody that the club continued to pay eye watering amounts of money to some players and big transfer fees were still being sanctioned, so it was a dreadful piece of PR for the club.

Mesut Ozil even got involved and offered to donate part of his salary to keep the mascot going, while there was a Crowdfunding effort set up by some of the fans to try and keep him around.

The son of the guy who plays the part of Gunnarsaurus has spoken out on Twitter to give an update on the situation, and it’s clear that the family is very thankful to all of those who have helped, but the actions of the club have left a bitter taste: