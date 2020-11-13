With Joe Gomez almost certainly being ruled out of the remainder of Liverpool’s 2020/21 season, the need for a high quality replacement in the back four is obvious.

Jurgen Klopp has suffered a disproportionate amount of injuries to his defence this season, with Virgil van Dijk also on the long-term casualty list and Trent Alexander-Arnold not expected to play for at least a month.

If the Reds want to get anywhere close to retaining their Premier League crown and going deep into the Champions League, then January’s transfer window can’t come soon enough.

A potential change of approach will be needed because Klopp can’t afford to just have Joel Matip as his senior centre-back.

To that end, The Athletic (subscription required) cited by the Daily Mail, have suggested that RB Leipzig’s highly-rated Dayot Upamecano has become the No.1 target.

More Stories / Latest News Cristiano Ronaldo tipped to leave Juventus for surprise Premier League destination Liverpool star’s eight-year-old tweet proves that anything is possible in football after historic night Christian Eriksen opens up about disappointing Inter Milan move and eyes January window

The reports suggest that Klopp was intending to make a move for the 22-year-old at the end of the season in any event.

However, circumstances, and the attentions of the likes of Bayern Munich and Man United mean that the German really needs to secure the player at the start of 2021.