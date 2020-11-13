It’s been 22 years since Scotland last qualified for an international football tournament, but with David Marshall’s penalty save from Serbia’s Aleksandr Mitrovic on Thursday night, they did exactly that.

No wonder then that Scots everywhere have been celebrating, and tennis legend, Andy Murray, was just one of those to do so.

Watching on from home, Murray fist-pumped to the camera as Marshall made the dive to his left, though his celebrations could be said to be a little muted.