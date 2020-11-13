Menu

Video: Andy Murray shows his joy as Scotland qualify for the European Championship

International Football
Posted by

It’s been 22 years since Scotland last qualified for an international football tournament, but with David Marshall’s penalty save from Serbia’s Aleksandr Mitrovic on Thursday night, they did exactly that.

No wonder then that Scots everywhere have been celebrating, and tennis legend, Andy Murray, was just one of those to do so.

Watching on from home, Murray fist-pumped to the camera as Marshall made the dive to his left, though his celebrations could be said to be a little muted.

More Stories Aleksandr Mitrovic Andy Murray David Marshall

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.