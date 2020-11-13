Menu

(Video) Arsenal target Dominik Szoboszlai scores brilliant solo effort for Hungary

RB Salzburg midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has reminded Mikel Arteta what he is missing during his country’s Euros Qualifier against Iceland last night.

The Hungarian midfielder who has been strongly linked with a move to Arsenal helped his side secure a 2-1 win over their Icelandic opponents after successfully despatching a brilliant solo effort deep into injury time.

Szoboszlai, 20, is currently plying his trade in Austria’s top flight for champions RB Salzburg but according to his agent has emerged as a transfer target for the Gunners, as per Index.

Whilst on international duty, the talented attacking midfielder showcased yet another fine display after a marauding run saw the Hungarian break Iceland’s back-line before smashing the ball home.

Pictures courtesy of L’Equipe

Arsenal fans, would you take him at the Emirates? – Let us know in the comments.

