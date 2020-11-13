Menu

Video: Brilliance from Chelsea’s Ziyech as he slots Hakimi in for Morocco’s opener

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea fans have had to wait a while for Hakim Ziyech to return to fitness and get fully up and running, but he’s starting to look like a magnificent piece of business.

He’s leading the charge for Morocco tonight with two goals and an assist in the first half, and the assist for the opener was a beauty.

He’s given far too much time and space so you know he’s going to produce something, and the pass to slot Hakimi in for the goal is perfection:

Pictures from beIN Sport

 

More Stories Achraf Hakimi Hakim Ziyech

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.