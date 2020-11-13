Video: Brilliance from Chelsea’s Ziyech as he slots Hakimi in for Morocco’s opener

Chelsea fans have had to wait a while for Hakim Ziyech to return to fitness and get fully up and running, but he’s starting to look like a magnificent piece of business.

He’s leading the charge for Morocco tonight with two goals and an assist in the first half, and the assist for the opener was a beauty.

He’s given far too much time and space so you know he’s going to produce something, and the pass to slot Hakimi in for the goal is perfection:

Hakim Ziyech assist in under 10 minutes for Morocco… He’s on fire. ?? pic.twitter.com/xrgRm1n8k6 — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) November 13, 2020

Pictures from beIN Sport