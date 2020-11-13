Video: Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher gifts Andorra U21’s a cheap penalty after a dreadful first touch

Alarm bells are ringing if a football player ever puts both hands in the air to give the impression that they aren’t doing anything wrong, because it means they are about to foul someone with their feet.

This might be one of the softest penalties you’ll see in this international break, but Conor Gallagher clearly makes contact with the Andorra player and it’s easy to see why the ref gives it:

Pictures from Arena Sport

It will be frustrating for England because there’s so little danger in this situation, and it means they’ll need to work hard to break this Andorra defence down again after giving them an easy equaliser.