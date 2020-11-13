Video: Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech scores a great goal for Morocco from an impossible position

Sometimes only a player will know if they were trying to score or cross the ball, and this goal definitely falls into that category.

There’s no way that Hakim Ziyech can score from this angle unless he produces something spectacular or the defence makes a mess of things, and this might be a combination of the two:

Hakim Ziyech’s second goal of the night… He now has 2 goals and 1 assist in the first half for Morocco. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/NQ3wmFouO7 — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) November 13, 2020

Pictures from beIN Sports

It’s more likely that he’s just hammered it into a dangerous area in the knowledge that any touch will give the keeper problems, but it turns out nobody getting anything on the ball had the same effect.