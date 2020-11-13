Menu

Video: Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech scores a great goal for Morocco from an impossible position

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Sometimes only a player will know if they were trying to score or cross the ball, and this goal definitely falls into that category.

There’s no way that Hakim Ziyech can score from this angle unless he produces something spectacular or the defence makes a mess of things, and this might be a combination of the two:

 

Pictures from beIN Sports

It’s more likely that he’s just hammered it into a dangerous area in the knowledge that any touch will give the keeper problems, but it turns out nobody getting anything on the ball had the same effect.

