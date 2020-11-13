Video: Chelsea’s Hudson-Odoi puts England U21’s 3-1 up after a comically obvious penalty

There’s an art to defending when it comes to bringing players down in a sneaky manner, and it appears that Andorra may need to work on that aspect of their game.

England have struggled to put this game away and even gifted Andorra a penalty of their own to make it 1-1, but Callum Hudson-Odoi has just made it 3-1 after one of the most obvious penalties you’ll ever see:

Pictures from Arena Sport

It’s a disaster from the Andorra defender because he just makes it look so obvious, and it doesn’t look like the ball would even reach the player in the box either.

At least that should be game over from England’s point of view.