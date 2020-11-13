Menu

Video: England U21’s finally lead Andorra after a perfect cross from Hudson-Odoi puts it on a plate for Curtis Jones

It’s easy to get sucked into thinking that any game against a smaller nation should be an immediate pasting, but they tend to be good at sitting behind the ball so it’s common to see a wait for the first goal.

England U21’s needed almost half an hour to get the opener against Andorra this evening, but it came after a lovely piece of play:

Hudson-Odoi’s ball puts it on a place for Curtis Jones, and it looks like the keeper should’ve done better here but it’s a goal and that’s all that matters.

