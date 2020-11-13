Menu

Video: Everton’s Alex Iwobi shows his class for Nigeria with two wonderful first half goals vs Sierra Leone

It’s a shame that the AFCON qualifiers aren’t widely broadcast in most countries, because there’s usually some great games and impressive players on show.

Everton fans will be interested in Nigeria’s game against Sierra Leone today due to the presence of Alex Iwobi, and he’s scored a couple of lovely goals in the first half to put the game to bed early:

Nigeria [1] – 0 Sierra Leone – Iwobi ‘4 from soccer

Pictures from AFCON qualifying and beIN sports

Nigeria went into the break 4-1 up and a win would put them clear at the top of the table, but Iwobi will be keen to get a hat trick after an impressive first half.

