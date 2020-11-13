Video: Everton’s Alex Iwobi shows his class for Nigeria with two wonderful first half goals vs Sierra Leone

It’s a shame that the AFCON qualifiers aren’t widely broadcast in most countries, because there’s usually some great games and impressive players on show.

Everton fans will be interested in Nigeria’s game against Sierra Leone today due to the presence of Alex Iwobi, and he’s scored a couple of lovely goals in the first half to put the game to bed early:

?? No time wasted by Nigeria! ?? Moments after an Osimhen chance, Iwobi pounces to give the Super Eagles their opener against Sierra Leone in the fourth minute! #AFCON2021Q#beINAFCON

? – beIN SPORTS

?? – beIN SPORTS CONNECT: https://t.co/LRYa03w6yI pic.twitter.com/HcoDS45mYQ — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) November 13, 2020

Iwobi gets his second of the game from a brilliant strike and puts Nigeria’s #SuperEagle 3 goal up. #NGASLE Retweet and Follow @Postinor10 pic.twitter.com/bML5tOKiry — Postinor Streams ™?? (@Postinor10) November 13, 2020

?? Alex Iwobi’s second goal for Nigeria tonight! What a finish! ???? #EFC pic.twitter.com/oA22Uxf4vY — TheMightyBlues (@MightyBluesYT) November 13, 2020

Pictures from AFCON qualifying and beIN sports

Nigeria went into the break 4-1 up and a win would put them clear at the top of the table, but Iwobi will be keen to get a hat trick after an impressive first half.