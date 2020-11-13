Menu

(Video) James Maddison explains backstory of popular Premier League ‘A’ finger celebration

Aston Villa FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

Leicester City’s James Maddison has revealed that the popular ‘A’ finger celebration is a secret acknowledgement to Dele Alli, Ben Chilwell, Jack Grealish, Ross Barkley and John McGinn who are all in a WhatsApp group chat called ‘The Avengers’.

READ MORE: ‘It’s nice that I got a few days off’ – Man United star admits to struggling through games this season

Maddison, 23, joined Leicester City in 2018 from Norwich and has since gone on to become one of the Premier League’s brightest midfielders.

Speaking exclusively to EA Sports, the Leicester City midfielder has revealed that his popular ‘A’ sign goal celebration which is shared by others is a nod to a secret WhatsApp group.

More Stories / Latest News
‘It’s nice that I got a few days off’ – Man United star admits to struggling through games this season
Liverpool draw up four-man January shortlist of potential defensive transfer targets
Photo: Was Gareth Bale watching the Masters whilst on duty with Wales

Maddison has confirmed that Dele, Chilwell, Grealish, Barkley and McGinn are also in the group chat which is named ‘The Avengers’.

More Stories Ben Chilwell Dele Alli Jack Grealish James Maddison John McGinn Ross Barkley

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.