(Video) James Maddison explains backstory of popular Premier League ‘A’ finger celebration

Leicester City’s James Maddison has revealed that the popular ‘A’ finger celebration is a secret acknowledgement to Dele Alli, Ben Chilwell, Jack Grealish, Ross Barkley and John McGinn who are all in a WhatsApp group chat called ‘The Avengers’.

Maddison, 23, joined Leicester City in 2018 from Norwich and has since gone on to become one of the Premier League’s brightest midfielders.

Speaking exclusively to EA Sports, the Leicester City midfielder has revealed that his popular ‘A’ sign goal celebration which is shared by others is a nod to a secret WhatsApp group.

Maddison has confirmed that Dele, Chilwell, Grealish, Barkley and McGinn are also in the group chat which is named ‘The Avengers’.