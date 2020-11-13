Video: Liverpool’s Minamino the hero for Japan vs Panama as he wins and scores the decisive penalty

There are so many variations on penalties just now and they have varying degrees of success, but sometimes there’s just no substitute for sticking it down the middle.

Keepers know it’s their chance to be a hero so they’ll tend to dive at full stretch to either side, so anything down the middle that gives the keeper time to get out the way will have a high success rate.

It’s not clear if Liverpool’s Takumi Minamino scuffs this a little bit or if it’s all part of the plan, but it does the job as he wins the game for Japan:

#Amistoso ????? ? Y el propio Takumi Minamino definió el penal. Luis Mejía adivinó el palo, pero no pudo contenerlo. Así le gana #Japón 1-0 a #Panamá.pic.twitter.com/ZedQsdnQUj — Camino Mundial (@caminomundialok) November 13, 2020

Pictures from Vivo