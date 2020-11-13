Menu

Video: Man United’s Edinson Cavani opens the scoring for Uruguay vs Colombia with a crisp finish

Manchester United FC
It still feels like Edinson Cavani is trying to work his way into the Man United side, but he’s continuing to show that he looks sharp and ready to go from the start.

He only needed four minutes to open the scoring for Uruguay tonight, and it’s a crisp finish after a lovely little slipped ball:

 

Pictures from beIN sports

It’s a risky piece of technique because it’s easy to get that wrong and hammer it miles wide, but it gives the keeper no chance and it’s the perfect start.

