Video: Liverpool star Andy Robertson gives raw and emotional reaction to historic Scotland win

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson gave an emotional reaction after Scotland qualified for next summer’s European Championships last night.

Scotland had not reached the finals of a major international competition since qualifying for the 1998 World Cup, a 22-year run of hurt and disappointment.

That came to an end yesterday night after a penalty shootout victory over Serbia saw the Scots secure their qualification for the postponed European Championships.

Robertson, a key figure for both Liverpool and Scotland, is the man who wore the armband for his country throughout their historic run up to qualification.

He gave a raw and emotional review of the night and it’s significance in wake of the victory, with his voice seemingly hanging on by a thread.

? “I don’t even want to think about it because I’ll probably cry” Andy Robertson’s reaction to Scotland’s qualification ??????? ?? pic.twitter.com/jlN1Hs48DG — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 12, 2020

(Video courtesy of Football Daily, with pictures from Sky Sports)

You can see exactly what it means to him, and you can’t say he doesn’t deserve it after the phenomenal few years he has had at club level.

The best players in the world deserve to be representing their countries on the biggest stage. Next summer, Robbo will have the opportunity to do so.