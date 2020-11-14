AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli tests positive for COVID-19 in huge blow for Serie A leaders

AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli has tested positive for coronavirus, the club have confirmed in a statement on their official website.
Milan have been down on their luck in recent seasons, with poor recruitment and a culture of negativity sparking the downfall of a once great football club.
With Stefano Pioli in the technical area, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic leading the line, Milan are back where many feel they belong – at the summit of the Serie A table.
However, they have been hit with a considerable setback, with their manager contracting COVID-19, as has been confirmed by the club in a statement on their official website.
Thankfully, the statement notes that Pioli is experiencing no symptoms, with his age (55-years-old) being a potential risk factor, but he will be forced to self-isolate nonetheless.
Let’s hope that Pioli remains asymptomatic and is able to re-join his Milan squad as soon as possible.