It’s likely to be the transfer soap opera of the next window and possibly the summer too.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s sojourn to Italy is likely to come to an end at the end of the 2020/21 season at the latest, and links with former club, Man United, are intensifying.

Despite his advancing years, the Portuguese is still as fit as a fiddle, and whomever he ends up going to next is sure to get a player who will guarantee them goals.

If that happens to be with the Old Trafford outfit, then Bruno Fernandes is sure to be one player who’ll be over the moon with the signing.

“My love of Manchester United really started when I used to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play and ever since then I have been a big fan of this great club,” he recalled when signing on the dotted line with the Red Devils back in January, reported by the Daily Mirror.

“For me to now play for Manchester United feels incredible, I have worked hard to get to this moment and I can promise the fans that I will give everything for the badge to help bring us more success and trophies.

“[…] Of course, I spoke with Cristiano after (signing for the club) and he spoke very well about the club. I spoke with him some days ago, again.

“Every time I speak with him, he asks me how Manchester is and if everything is okay.

“Everyone knows he spent a lot of time in Manchester and he has consideration for the club. He likes the club, I think he won his first Ballon d’Or here, so it’s a club who’ve marked him, for sure.”

More Stories / Latest News Portugal v France rocked as star man is ruled out of tonight’s fixture through injury A study names Barcelona as the best Spanish team of the 21st century Video: Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech shows ruthless side by giving teammate birthday beating

Having played together for the Portuguese national side, both players should know each other’s game inside out, and that can only be a positive thing for United.

There’s plenty of water to pass under the bridge between now and any contract discussions, but Ronaldo will surely be welcomed back with open arms if an offer from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was forthcoming.