‘I like this team a lot’ – Two-time Chelsea Premier League winner comments on Blues’ title prospects

Two-time Chelsea Premier League title-winner Cesc Fabregas has claimed that the Blues should be looking to win the league this season, during an interview with the Daily Mail.

Fabregas was a prominent figure in Chelsea’s title triumphs in both 2014/15 and 2016/17. He knows exactly what’s required to go all the way in the Premier League and have your hands on the trophy when May comes around.

The Spaniard played in star-studded Chelsea sides alongside club legends like Eden Hazard, Dider Drogba, John Terry and the rest. Those within the new-look Blues dressing room will be hoping to establish themselves in that bracket, and winning the league this season would definitely set them on the right path.

Fabregas believes that ought to be what Frank Lampard and co are aiming to do this season, with the AS Monaco man revealing during an interview with the Daily Mail just how impressed he is with this Chelsea team at current:

“I like this team a lot. They added a lot of quality, speed and creativity which was missing. They also added leadership in Thiago Silva. They should aim to win the league this season because I believe with Liverpool and Man City they have the best squad talent-wise.”

Chelsea have been one of the in-form teams in the league of late. If they keep this run of form going, with their defence sturdy and their attack potent, there’s no reason why they can’t be crowned champions this term.