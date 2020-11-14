‘I’d love to return to Serie A’ – Juventus target opens door to January exit from Chelsea

Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri has revealed that he would love to return to Serie A, report Goal.

Emerson was acquired by Chelsea during Antonio Conte’s reign as an alternative to left-wing-back Marcos Alonso, who for all his effectiveness going forward, cannot be relied on defensively.

The defender has only ever been used scarcely by the Blues, but never as little as under Frank Lampard this term, with Ben Chilwell’s arrival further complicating his route into the starting XI.

Goal reported when the summer transfer window closed that Juventus were interested in the 26-year-old and would return to attempt to secure his signature when the January window rolled around.

Juve ought to be feeling pretty confident of their chances of landing Emerson, especially after these comments ahead of Italy’s Nations League clash with Poland. He’s quoted by Goal saying:

“I’m calm, I have received interest, not only from Italy. Nothing has been concrete, but obviously I’d love to return to Serie A.”

“I do not know if it will happen in January or in five years, I can’t say. In football, everything changes too quickly.”

“We have to wait, football this year is a bit strange as is the transfer market. Unfortunately I am not playing much at Chelsea, but I am calm and I think things will improve, whether that is in London or elsewhere.”

“The coach talked to me, he told me that the best thing is to play, let’s see what happens in two months if I have a place at Chelsea or for another team. We will see.”

Emerson is a regular figure in the Italian national team defence, but in order to maintain that spot ahead of next summer’s European Championships, he needs to be playing.

If Juventus do return for him in January, it could be the perfect platform for him to develop as a player and further cement his spot in the Italy defence.