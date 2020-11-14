Menu

Chelsea target Declan Rice looks to get in Frank Lampard’s good books with stout defence of much maligned midfielder

Every club will have a player who becomes the scapegoat for fans when things start to go wrong, but it’s not usually the worst player in the team.

It tends to be someone who the manager will always pick no matter what, and they’re usually capable of great things but sometimes struggle to live up to expectations.

For Chelsea that happens to be Mason Mount, but he’s a favourite for his managers at club and international level so he must be doing a lot of things right.

The Express recently reported that Chelsea were preparing a plan to sign Declan Rice in January after missing out on him in the summer, so these comments are interesting to see:

You have to think his main motive here is to stick up for a quality player who is also a friend, but it never hurts to try and work your way into a future manager’s good books either.

There’s a feeling that Rice’s move from West Ham to Chelsea is a matter of when rather than if, so he could be lining up alongside Mount on a regular basis soon.

