Chelsea set to miss out as AC Milan star closes in on €7M-a-year contract extension

Calciomercato have provided an update on the contract situation of Gianluigi Donnarumma – and it’s good news for AC Milan fans.

Donnarumma, who was fast-tracked into net by the Rossoneri at the age of just 16, has since gone on to establish himself as one of the best goalkeepers in Serie A – and number one for the national team.

It’s for that reason that it must be such a concern to Milan fans that the club have allowed his contract to run down to his degree. As Calciomercato report, it’s due to expire in the summer of 2021.

As a result, come January, he will be able to strike a pre-contract agreement with any interested clubs, meaning Milan could lose one of the world’s hottest goalkeeper properties without getting a penny in exchange.

That’s unless they’re able to agree an extension with him before then, which Calciomercato report is now looking likely. It’s believed that Milan are hopeful of getting a deal done before Christmas comes around.

The report notes that there was positive correspondence between Milan and Donnarumma’s agent, Mino Raiola, yesterday, and a €7M-a-year agreement could soon be signed and sealed.

That would be a huge boost for Milan, who sit top of Serie A and remain unbeaten after seven games played.

It would be bad news for Chelsea, though, who as per Calciomercato, were interested in signing Donnarumma over the summer, but were unsuccessful in doing so and subsequently acquired Edouard Mendy.

While Mendy has enjoyed a great start to life at Stamford Bridge, Willy Caballero is 39-years-old and Kepa Arrizabalaga doesn’t appear to have a future under Frank Lampard.

The West London giants could soon find themselves in need of a new goalkeeper, and the prospect of signing Donnarumma, who they have previously shown interest in according to Calciomercato, on a free transfer would surely have been an appealing one.

If he is to extend his contract with Milan, though, that would surely rule out any possibility of him making the move.