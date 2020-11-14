Chelsea summer signing Kai Havertz posts Twitter update from coronavirus quarantine

Chelsea summer signing Kai Havertz has taken to Twitter to share an update on his recovery from coronavirus.

Chelsea announced on the club’s official website at the time that Havertz had tested positive for coronavirus and as a result would be forced to spend a period away from the action in isolation.

Havertz, signed from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer transfer window, has been a key figure for the Blues since his arrival, so his unavailability was undoubtedly a blow for manager Frank Lampard.

Nonetheless, Chelsea made light work of both Rennes and Sheffield United in his absence, with Havertz also having to miss out on Germany’s fixtures over the current international break.

Havertz is keeping busy at home, though, as he revealed by posting the below image on Twitter.

Working on keeping the fitness levels ?? pic.twitter.com/H6WSLmT3ZN — Kai Havertz (@kaihavertz29) November 14, 2020

Lampard will be glad to see that Havertz hasn’t just parked himself on the sofa playing the newly-released Call of Duty game during his period of quarantine.

He’s making sure that when the time comes to get back into the action – he’s ready.