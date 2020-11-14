Menu

Concern for Tottenham after Heung-min Son coronavirus scare at South Korea training camp

Tottenham FC
Posted by

There’s concern for Heung-min Son on international duty with South Korea, with four players and a member of staff testing positive for coronavirus.

Considering just how good Son has been for Tottenham so far this campaign, him being the top goal-scorer in the Premier League being testament to that, Jose Mourinho will have hoped that he be wrapped up in cotton wool over the international break.

However, as is often the case nowadays, it’s not the prospect of an injury that Mourinho ought to be fearing, rather exposure to the coronavirus which has prevented the world’s cogs from turning freely over the best part of a year now.

MORE: Video: Man City and Everton stars combine for Brazil to produce miss of the season contender

By the sound of things, Son being exposed to COVID-19 is a real concern at this point in time, with news breaking last night (via Jason Lee) that the virus had successfully infiltrated the South Korea ranks.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Man City and Everton stars combine for Brazil to produce miss of the season contender
Video: Liverpool’s Bobby Firmino reminds us of his goal-scoring prowess with winner for Brazil
Joe Gomez delivers a message of thanks to the Liverpool fans in an optimistic injury update

It’s no surprise, either. Have a look at this tweet sent out by Steve Han which exposes the lack of security in the South Korean international ‘bubble’. By the look of things, they’ve been asking for this to happen…

More Stories Heung-Min Son

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.