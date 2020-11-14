Concern for Tottenham after Heung-min Son coronavirus scare at South Korea training camp

There’s concern for Heung-min Son on international duty with South Korea, with four players and a member of staff testing positive for coronavirus.

Considering just how good Son has been for Tottenham so far this campaign, him being the top goal-scorer in the Premier League being testament to that, Jose Mourinho will have hoped that he be wrapped up in cotton wool over the international break.

However, as is often the case nowadays, it’s not the prospect of an injury that Mourinho ought to be fearing, rather exposure to the coronavirus which has prevented the world’s cogs from turning freely over the best part of a year now.

By the sound of things, Son being exposed to COVID-19 is a real concern at this point in time, with news breaking last night (via Jason Lee) that the virus had successfully infiltrated the South Korea ranks.

BREAKING: The KFA has announced that four players and a staff member have tested positive for COVID-19. Jo Hyun-Woo, Kwon Chang-Hoon, Hwang Inbeom, and Lee Dong Joon all tested positive. Whether or not the upcoming friendlies will be cancelled TBA.@taegeuktavern | #KNT pic.twitter.com/5oQO1JLmu5 — Jason (Hanshin) Lee (@Jasons_JaysHub) November 13, 2020

It’s no surprise, either. Have a look at this tweet sent out by Steve Han which exposes the lack of security in the South Korean international ‘bubble’. By the look of things, they’ve been asking for this to happen…