Didier Deschamps takes swipe at Man United over Paul Pogba’s mental health

Speaking after his side’s shocking 2-0 loss to Finland earlier this week, France manager Didier Deschamps has taken a swipe at Manchester United and issued a worrying update regarding star midfielder Paul Pogba.

Les Bleus fell to a crushing 2-0 defeat to major outsiders Finland during the side’s friendly encounter on Wednesday with questions of course raised over Pogba’s current form.

Pogba, 27, played a huge role in Finland’s second goal of the game as the United midfielder appeared not to even try and block his opponent’s effort.

France’s World Cup winning playmaker has been drastically out of form for club side United and has now found himself playing more as an impact sub rather than a week in, week out starter.

Speaking after France’s midweek defeat, boss Deschamps was quick to defend Pogba but did admit his mental state could be a worry, as relayed by RMC Sport (via Sports Witness), he said: “He’s not at his best, obviously. I knew that before. That game was meant to get him some rhythm.

He knew he’d only have 60 minutes. It’s hard to take positives. Obviously Paul isn’t in the best period.

“Like all players who don’t have a positive situation in their club, they’re impacted mentally as well.

I know him well enough. It can happen at some point, to anyone.

They know the high level, the pride of being able to turn up. I then have decisions to make when taking into account the other players too. He knows that”.

Given the strong comments from Deschamps it is unlikely that fans will see Pogba back in action when Les Bleus take-on Portugal later tonight.

However, with a crucial set of domestic fixtures coming up, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be all too aware that a decision on Pogba’s future is needed and needed fast.