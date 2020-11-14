Mikel Arteta is pressing ahead with moulding the current Arsenal side into a team he can be proud of.

The Spaniard has certainly made a difference since taking over the hot-seat, but there’s clearly still a lot more to be done before the Gunners can be challenging the top teams in the Premier League and in Europe.

To that end, some players will be part of his revolution, and others, particularly those that don’t share his principles and attitude, will fall by the wayside.

Former Arsenal striker, Kevin Campbell, believes that Matteo Guendouzi will be one of those in the latter camp.

After his clash with Brighton and Hove Albion’s Neal Maupay last season, the young Frenchman was read the riot act, and a year’s loan at Hertha Berlin was the upshot of his actions.

“I do not think he will play for Arsenal again,” Campbell said to Football Insider.

“He doesn’t have a future at Arsenal. Mikel Arteta put him in detention after the Brighton game last season, that is what it was – detention.

“A manager like Arteta wants to see that you can toe the line, take your punishment, keep your trap shut and get working. Guendouzi could not do it.

“He was given a clean slate at the start of the season, like Mesut Ozil, but they did not toe the line.

“Arteta is strong enough to exclude players he cannot trust. When a manager cannot trust you he is not going to back you.

“The good thing is they got him out on loan because you cannot afford to have ill-disciplined players like that in and around the club. The right thing was to get him out on loan.”

Whilst no one doubts that Guendouzi has the talent to succeed with the north Londoners, sometimes you need a little more than that to convince those around you that you’re the real deal.